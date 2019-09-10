Lowcountry Food Bank providing disaster relief food distributions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank is providing disaster relief food and water distributions across 10 coastal counties.
It’s also fundraising to collect $50,000 for disaster relief efforts.
People in the need in the Charleston area can go by the Lowcounty Food Bank located at 2864 Azaela Drive to pickup of food boxes and water in the lobby.
They are open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Several people stopped by on Monday and they have more shipments coming in.
The Lowcountry Food Bank says they've been seeing clients with additional burdens following Hurricane Dorian.
People have had food waste due to power loss and some people did not get paid while away from work because of the storm.
The Lowcountry Food Bank says the plan to continue relief efforts as long as there is a need which will likely be at least another week.
The $50,000 they are aiming to raise is to help offset disaster relief costs that include food, transportation and fuel costs so they will have funds in place for future disasters.
Before the storm, they worked with the Red Cross and the Salvation Army to provide food and snacks to relief workers.
Officials say the best way to help is by making a donation. You can donate to the Disaster Relief efforts here.
Food boxes can also be picked up at Myrtle Beach and Yemassee Lowcountry Food Bank locations.
Food Bank officials say they are updating their Facebook page with other food bank partner locations where people can pick up disaster relief boxes.
The disaster relief boxes are possible because of shared resources and through the support of the community, both locally and statewide.
Food bank officials say their goal is to be there for those neighbors who may be affected by the hurricane.
They say recovery from a hurricane can take weeks and even months for families to get back on their feet after missing work hours and experiencing power outages.
You can find other food assistance in your community here by typing in your location. You’re advised to call the location ahead of visiting to make sure they are open.
