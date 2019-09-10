Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 1)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 21-20 loss to Seattle.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 7 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 1 sack in a 21-20 loss to Seattle
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at Tackle in a 17-16 loss to Buffalo
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Suspended for Week 1
Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 10-3 win over Chicago
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Inactive in 31-17 loss to San Francisco
