Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 1)

September 10, 2019 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 12:31 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 21-20 loss to Seattle.

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 7 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 1 sack in a 21-20 loss to Seattle

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at Tackle in a 17-16 loss to Buffalo

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Suspended for Week 1

Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 10-3 win over Chicago

Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Inactive in 31-17 loss to San Francisco

