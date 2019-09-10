Mark Sanford claims Republicans are burdened by ‘Trump fatigue,’ suffering from an identity crisis

“Some of what’s occurring with the Republican party right now is at odds with traditional conservatism, Jeffersonian conservatism, and I think that’s a problem. I think some of what’s happening in the party right now, with regard to tone particularly, is turning off a lot of suburban women. It’s turning off a lot of millennials saying this is not consistent with what I’m trying to teach my kids or it’s not consistent with what my mom and dad were trying to teach me,” Sanford said. “It’s emanating from the White House with regard to the way in which Republicans are perceived, and we saw it right here in the 1st Congressional District. We saw it in a whole host of other districts across this country in the midterm elections, and most recently, you’ve seen it with a number of Republican retirements from the US Congress where in people could stay in but they’re leaving of their own volition. That should tell us something. It’s a giant wake-up call.”