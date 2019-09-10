Morning fog giving way to another hot afternoon.

TROPICS: There are three areas that we are watching for possible development in the Atlantic Basin. Two of the tropical waves are far out in the Atlantic Ocean and will be monitored over the next week but don’t appear that they will develop into our next tropical system in the next few days. There is a tropical wave near the Turks and Caicos that will cross the Bahamas and Florida later this weekend heading into the Gulf of Mexico. This storm system will stay well to our south but could develop and impact areas in the Gulf Coast this weekend/next week. Significant development looks unlikely at this time.