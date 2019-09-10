Morning fog giving way to another hot afternoon.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather will continue for the rest of the work week as temperatures stay very warm and the rain chance stays very low. Areas of fog this morning will quickly give way to sunshine sending temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. The rain chance will be very low this afternoon, and will stay very low through the end of the work week. As we head into the upcoming weekend, the chance of rain will increase by Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
TROPICS: There are three areas that we are watching for possible development in the Atlantic Basin. Two of the tropical waves are far out in the Atlantic Ocean and will be monitored over the next week but don’t appear that they will develop into our next tropical system in the next few days. There is a tropical wave near the Turks and Caicos that will cross the Bahamas and Florida later this weekend heading into the Gulf of Mexico. This storm system will stay well to our south but could develop and impact areas in the Gulf Coast this weekend/next week. Significant development looks unlikely at this time.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 89.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 89.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 89.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 88.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.
