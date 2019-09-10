N. Charleston police collecting water for Hurricane Dorian relief in Bahamas

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston police department is doing what they can to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, officers will be collecting water to send to the islands. The department is calling it “S.W.A.T” Sending Water to Abaco & Treasure Cay."
The drop-off locations and times are below:
- Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart at 9880 Dorchester Road
- Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lowe’s at 7555 Northwoods Boulevard.
- Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sam’s Club at 4900 Centre Pointe Drive
- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Armory Park in the 5000 block of Lakawanna Boulevard
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.