Nationwide search lands 6-year-old Dylan “Dyl Pickle” Morton on the big screen in Times Square

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - From the smallest of beginnings, sometimes comes the grandest of successes. And that’s certainly true for a 6-year-old Lexington boy with down syndrome who is about to have his face plastered in the middle of Times Square in New York City.
When you meet Dylan “Dyl Pickle” Morton, it’s easy to see why he is the embodiment of happiness. It oozes from his laughter, his boisterous gallops around the all-inclusive Saluda Shoals playground and when he grabs your hand so you can try the slide, too.
His happiness is pure and blissful, and it’s why his mom, Toni Turbeville, knows whoever selected the faces to air in this year’s Times Square Buddy Walk video for the National Down Syndrome Society saw it too.
"To be a part of the NY buddy walk [and] to go from Dylan being 4 pounds in the NICU to almost 100 pounds on a jumbotron in the middle of Times Square... to me that's just incredible,” Toni said. “I hope it will serve as a reminder that he is a part of something bigger. That there are people that care. There are people that just see him as the person he is."
We got the chance to meet Dylan and his brother Jackson at the new all-inclusive playground at Saluda Shoals Park. It’s a space for all kids, with disabilities or not, to play together in a space where their diagnosis is not a factor.
Three thousand entries were submitted to be a part of the Buddy Walk video in Times Square in New York City on September 14th. Dylan’s face will be one of 500 photos.
Tune in for the full story on WIS this week.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.