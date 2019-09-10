Police search for gunmen after report of shots fired

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police investigated a report of shots fired Monday night and are searching for the people responsible.
No was injured when gunfire was reported in the area of Doscher Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., police spokesman Charles Francis said.
A witness who lives in the area said he heard gunshots.
Police have not yet said whether there is a description of the subject or subjects they’re looking for.
Anyone with information should call Charleston County dispatchers at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
