Police search for gunmen after report of shots fired
Charleston Police responded to a report of shots fired on Doscher Avenue Monday night. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | September 9, 2019 at 9:23 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 10:17 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police investigated a report of shots fired Monday night and are searching for the people responsible.

No was injured when gunfire was reported in the area of Doscher Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., police spokesman Charles Francis said.

A witness who lives in the area said he heard gunshots.

Police have not yet said whether there is a description of the subject or subjects they’re looking for.

Anyone with information should call Charleston County dispatchers at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

