SC politician bitten by copperhead snake at Lexington home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina state representative is recovering from a copperhead snake bite.
State Rep. Chris Wooten (R-District 69) posted on social media that he went out to walk his dog around 8 p.m. Sunday when he stepped on a copperhead in his yard.
Wooten said he killed the snake and drove to the ER, where doctors started him on anti-venom.
WIS confirmed Wooten is still in ICU at Lexington Medical. However, his prognosis is good and he may be released this afternoon.
This story will be updated.
