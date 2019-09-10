SC politician bitten by copperhead snake at Lexington home

State Rep. Chris Wooten said he was wearing flip flops and walking his dog when he stepped on the copperhead. (Source: WMBF)
By Laurel Mallory | September 10, 2019 at 11:09 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 6:25 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina state representative is recovering from a copperhead snake bite.

State Rep. Chris Wooten (R-District 69) posted on social media that he went out to walk his dog around 8 p.m. Sunday when he stepped on a copperhead in his yard.

Wooten said he killed the snake and drove to the ER, where doctors started him on anti-venom.

WIS confirmed Wooten is still in ICU at Lexington Medical. However, his prognosis is good and he may be released this afternoon.

