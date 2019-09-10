School districts begin announcing makeup dates after Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For most Lowcountry school districts, Hurricane Dorian forced students to miss four days of school last week.
Now that classes are back in session, districts are referring to their school calendars issued before the school year began to determine make-up dates.
In Charleston County, makeup days will be Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and April 13. District spokesman Andy Pruitt said the district is required to make up at least three days missed for weather. Individual district school boards will meet to determine if the fourth day missed last week will be excused, he said.
In Dorchester District 2, elementary school students will not be dismissed early on Wednesday, instead following a regular school schedule. A Sept. 19 open house for elementary school and a Sept. 24 open house for high schools has been rescheduled.
Check back for updates to this story as additional makeup dates are confirmed.
