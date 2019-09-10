Thousands of power outages reported in Charleston, Berkeley Counties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy is investigating a widespread power outage in North Charleston and Hanahan Tuesday morning.
As of 12:20 p.m., the outage included more than 6,928 customers in Charleston County, down from more than 10,000 as of 11:30 a.m. It also included an additional 326 customers in Berkeley County, down from 3,972 as of shortly before noon.
The outage is affecting homes, businesses and traffic lights.
At some of the intersections without lights, police are not in place to direct traffic. Drivers encountering intersections without working traffic signals should treat those signals as four-way stops.
Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer called the problem an “equipment issue” but said there was no information yet as a cause.
The outage includes Hanahan High School, Berkeley School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said. She said Dominion told her the outage should be of a short duration and crews were working to restore power.
Trident Tech was temporarily without power and suspended classes which have since resumed.
Hanahan Police say their building is without power.
Utility officials are working to determine the cause of the outages.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
