Three Bulldogs Earn MEAC Weekly Honors

NORFOLK, Va., – Three Bulldogs earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Players of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
South Carolina State’s Roderick Perry was named Defensive of the Week while, senior offensive tackle Alex Taylor was named Offensive Lineman of the week for the second week in a row and sophomore kicker Dillon Bredesen picked up Specialist of the Week honors respectively.
Other receiving honors were Norfolk State’s quarterback Juwan Carter was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week and freshman Kevin Johnson was selected as Rookie of the Week.
Perry (DL, 6-2, 300, r-Jr., Raleigh, N.C.) led the charge for a South Carolina State defense that limited Lane College to under 181 yards of total offense and forced four fumbles. Perry recorded five total tackles with three tackles for a loss of 13 yards and a sack for nine yards in the Bulldogs’ 34-0 win.
Taylor (OL, 6-9, 310, Sr., Moncks Corner, S.C.) graded out at 95 percent and spearheaded a Bulldog squad that amassed over 390 yards of total offense. He didn’t yield any sacks and recorded five pancake blocks and no penalties in the Bulldogs’ win over Lane College.
Bredesen (K, 5-10, 160, So., Cantonment, Fla.) connected on field goals of 27 and 23 yards for the Bulldogs. He had seven kickoffs for 372 total yards, averaging 53.1 yards per kick in South Carolina State’s win over Lane College.