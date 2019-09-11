Authorities looking for alleged parole violator with ties to Charleston area

Steven Wilkinson Jr is wanted for violating his parole. (Source: Department of Probation and parole)
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 12:30 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon services is looking for a man wanted for violating his probation.

Steven Wilkinson Jr was under supervision for a 2017 conviction for forgery when he absconded from supervision shortly after his probationary sentence started in mid-July.

He is facing 8 years in jail for the violation and authorities hope the public can help find him. He has ties to West Ashley, North Charleston and Hanahan.

He stands 6-foot-0 and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his left arm that reads “Chandler."

Anyone with information is asked to contact agent Christian Aulbach at 843-998-4079 with any information or the Crime Stoppers Anonymous tip line at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for information leading to this subjects arrest.

