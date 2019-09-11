Classroom Champions: Charleston Math and Science teacher wants kits for her ninth graders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the return of school, comes a chance for you to be a Live 5 News Classroom Champion, by supporting the request of a teacher.
Remember the fourth graders at Hendersonville Elementary sitting on the floor during reading time? Their teacher, Tyeesha Pruitt, wanted some flexible seats to make it more fun and comfortable for them.
Thanks to your generosity, her students in the Colleton County School district can now enjoy a book in comfort with a variety of seating arrangements.
"Our students are enjoying the flexible seats, they have additional seating options and we really appreciate all that you have done. Thank you," Pruitt said.
Pruitt says the flexible seats are allowing students to use their kinetic skills. Movement helps them activate their brains, and cultivate creativity.
Another Lowcountry teacher has a request on the Donors Choose website.
Micki Boulineau of Charleston Charter School for Math and Science needs something called Breakout Edu Kits for her ninth graders.
The kits will encourage students to collaborate in solving problems. They will provide students with hands-on materials to make learning and exploring fun.
She's received two donations so far, but still needs $381. For all of you who absolutely loved math and science in high school, we're hoping you'll donate to this project.
Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
Every Wednesday at 7:30, look for a new Lowcountry classroom to support.
