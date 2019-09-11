Coroner: Summerville man ejected from vehicle in deadly crash on Bluff Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle accident on Bluff Road on Tuesday night.
Coroner Gary Watts said 21-year-old Bennett Reeves of Summerville lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected, and flipped several times on the 1600 block of Bluff Road. Watts also noted that Reeves was ejected from the vehicle.
According to the autopsy results, Reeves died of blunt force trauma injuries to the head.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash.
