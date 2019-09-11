Former ‘Southern Charm’ star Thomas Ravenel expected to enter plea Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Southern Charm star and state treasurer Thomas Ravenel is expected to enter a plea Wednesday on an assault charge.
An affidavit states the charge stems from an incident on Jan. 25, 2015, when Ravenel allegedly assaulted a woman who was working for him as a nanny.
A judge said last November that the case was fit for trial and a banner also appeared near the Battery last May slamming Ravenel.
The victim told investigators Ravenel got undressed and put the nanny’s hand on his private parts and then grabbed her private parts. The papers state that the nanny bra’s underwire cut her skin and that she couldn’t breathe because her shirt wrapped around her neck.
Investigators say they have photographs taken of injuries to her neck and chest and say the photographs were “appropriately time-stamped." They also corroborated the incident date and location through employment records of the victim and Ravenel, the affidavit states.
Bravo has said Ravenel will not return to “Southern Charm” as a cast member.
