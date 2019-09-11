House passes Rep. Joe Cunningham’s offshore drilling bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The House of Representatives has passed a bill that bans offshore drilling off both coasts of the United States.
Representatives passed H.R. 1941, otherwise known as the Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act which Congressman Joe Cunningham introduced back in March.
The bill passed out of committee back in June, and still needs to clear the Senate before becoming law.
Cunningham made the environment and offshore drilling one of the central issues of his run for congress during the 2018 election cycle.
A report from the Southern Environmental Law Center released last October says offshore drilling would add a significant risk every time a hurricane or major storm hits.
