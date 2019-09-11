Investigators arrest two suspected in multiple car break-ins in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested two people suspected in nine vehicle break-ins in North Charleston.
North Charleston police officers arrested Katrina Nicole Jemison and Deon Antonio Rambert on Monday.
NCPD officials say the two were arrested after months of investigation.
“Jemison was located and arrested at the Econo Lodge located on Northside Drive,” police said.
She has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and two charges of financial transaction card fraud.
According to police, warrants are being drafted for the additional charges of grand larceny greater than $2000, breaking and entering a vehicle, and financial transaction card fraud.
“Rambert was arrested when detectives executed a search warrant at the pair’s hotel room Intown Suites North Arco,” NCPD officials said.
Rambert was charged with eight counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and one charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Warrants are also being drafted for the additional charges of grand larceny greater than $2000, breaking and entering a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both were locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Police are continuing the investigation.
