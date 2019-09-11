Deputies searching for suspect wanted for gun battle at Georgetown birthday party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate a man suspected in a gun battle at a birthday party in Georgetown.
The Georgetown Police Department is looking for 29-year-old Hakeem Kayshan White.
According to authorities, Quinton Ford, who was also wanted for the shooting turned himself in on Wednesday. Authorities have already arrested Nefertori Spann in connection to the incident.
Anyone with information on White is asked to call police at (843) 545-4300, the tip line at (843) 545-4400, or 911.
The investigation began when officers responded to a shooting at a birthday party on July 25.
Officers found out there was a fight between the shooting victim and two other people.
All three pulled out handguns and began shooting at each other, according to police.
The victim checked into the Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
