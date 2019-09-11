‘Little Heart Hero Day’ held at MUSC

“One out of every 100 children in the U.S. are born with a congenital heart defect. That’s enough to fill the Joe Riley Stadium almost seven times so there is plenty of work that needs to be done," Charleston American Heart Association Executive Director Katie Schumacher said. “We are proud to work hand in hand with MUSC Health as we shed light on heart disease in children, provide funding for CHD research, and serve as a resource for our Little Heart families.”