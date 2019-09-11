‘Little Heart Hero Day’ held at MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from coming to the Medical University of South Carolina on Saturday to celebrate ‘Little Heart Hero Day.’
The Charleston American Heart Association and MUSC Health teamed up to honor children and families affected by heart disease in the Lowcountry.
“One out of every 100 children in the U.S. are born with a congenital heart defect. That’s enough to fill the Joe Riley Stadium almost seven times so there is plenty of work that needs to be done," Charleston American Heart Association Executive Director Katie Schumacher said. “We are proud to work hand in hand with MUSC Health as we shed light on heart disease in children, provide funding for CHD research, and serve as a resource for our Little Heart families.”
Families were encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero on Saturday. There were games, arts and crafts, therapy dogs and music for kids to enjoy.
“We are so excited to be here and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the ‘Little Hearts’ program. [It’s] a day to honor kids... who have undergone the unimaginable and we’re excited to show support and love to these amazing families,” marketing director for the Charleston American Heart Association Jennifer Waites, said.
The organization is hoping to raise $20,000 this year in honor of its anniversary.
