Lowcountry High School Football - Week 3
September 11, 2019 at 4:06 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 4:08 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 of the high school football season in the Lowcountry kicks off with a game on Thursday night before Friday’s action ramps up with our game of the week, old rivals Stratford vs. Summerville. Check back here for updates, scores, highlights and more.

9/12

Barnwell at Burke (0-2) (at The Citadel)

9/13

Stratford (1-1) at Summerville (1-1)- Live 5 Game of the Week

Cane Bay (1-1) at Ashley Ridge (1-1)

Ft. Dorchester (2-0) at Wando (1-0)

West Ashley (1-1) at Goose Creek (0-1)

James Island (1-1) at Stall (0-2)

Colleton Co. (1-1) at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Bishop England (1-0) at Philip Simmons (0-2)

Hanahan (0-1) at Bluffton

Baptist Hill (0-2) at Academic Magnet (1-1)

Timberland (1-0) at Providence Day

North Charleston (1-0) at St. John’s (1-1)

Battery Creek at Woodland (1-1)

Gray Collegiate at Oceanside (2-0)

Cross (1-1) at Kingstree

Charleston M&S (0-1) at Branchville

First Baptist (2-0) at Ben Lippen

Hammond at Pinewood Prep (0-2)

Wilson Hall at Porter-Gaud (1-1)

Pee Dee Academy at Colleton Prep (1-1)

Northside Christian at Dorchester Academy (1-1)

