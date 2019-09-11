Lowvelo ride for cancer research coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A unique fundraiser for cancer research is coming to the Lowcountry this November. LOWVELO will feature three routes of 25, 50 or 100-miles. A peer-to-peer fundraising event, riders solicit donations and commit to raise a minimum amount. 100 percent of rider-raised dollars funding research at Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina. The goal is to engage 1,000 riders and raise about $1.5 million in the first year. The ride is meant to be inclusive and accessible.