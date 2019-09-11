Lowvelo ride for cancer research coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A unique fundraiser for cancer research is coming to the Lowcountry this November. LOWVELO will feature three routes of 25, 50 or 100-miles. A peer-to-peer fundraising event, riders solicit donations and commit to raise a minimum amount. 100 percent of rider-raised dollars funding research at Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina. The goal is to engage 1,000 riders and raise about $1.5 million in the first year. The ride is meant to be inclusive and accessible.
“This will help elevate our cancer center and MUSC to new levels of health care and change the cancer landscape in our South Carolina communities. It goes to fund high-risk cancer research and accelerate making discoveries and translating those findings translated to the clinic to help patients,” says Hollings Cancer Center Director Gustavo Leone, Ph.D.
LOWVELO features 25-, 50- and 100-mile routes. All three will start at Riverfront Park on November 2nd.
The 25-mile route is designed for all fitness levels. Riders will depart Riverfront Park and travel south toward downtown Charleston. The route loops around Hampton Park before reaching a rest stop at The Citadel, where cadets will help refresh riders before for their final miles back to Riverfront Park and a big finale meal provided by Swig & Swine.
LOWVELO’s 50-mile ride is a point-to-point route that includes going over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Riders will travel through the Old Village in Mount Pleasant and then cross the Ben Sawyer Bridge through Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms. The route continues across the Isle of Palms Connector and through the Francis Marion Forest before looping back to Shipyard Park for the finale meal.
The Century route (100 miles) will follow the same pattern as the 50-mile route, beginning in Riverfront Park and ending at Shipyard Park, but will extend farther into Francis Marion National Forest. Century riders will travel through North Charleston, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Cordesville and Berkeley County.
All routes will have Support and Gear (SAG) vehicles providing roadside assistance and MUSC Health will be providing first aid and emergency services for any health issues that may arise.
Organizers are also recruiting volunteers and virtual riders to help with fundraising efforts and logistics for the event.
An opening ceremony is scheduled for the evening of Nov. 1 at Riverfront Park featuring a performance by The Blue Dogs.
