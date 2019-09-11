Mt. Pleasant fire department cleans up ‘major’ spill in Shem Creek

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant fire department cleaned up a major spill Tuesday morning on Shem Creek.
Fire officials aren’t sure at the moment whether it was oil or fuel.
According to fire officials, the sheen from spill went all the way from the Coleman Boulevard bridge out to the end of the creek. Oil traps were then set up to help contain and clean up the spill.
Crews then took samples from the creek for testing. Local business owners say they have reached out to the town’s Stormwater and pollution department to work on preventing this longer-term.
The spill Tuesday marks at least the second significant spill in the creek since July.
