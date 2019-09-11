No relief from the September heat in sight!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a copy and paste kind of weather pattern ongoing in the Lowcountry these days! That means more sunshine, more heat, more humidity and only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. We’ll keep that going through Friday before the rain chance starts to increase a bit as we head into the upcoming weekend.
TROPICS: We’re watching two tropical waves in the far Atlantic Ocean which have a 20% chance of developing or less over the next 5 days. The best chance of development will be in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend/next week will come from a tropical disturbance that is located in the Turks and Caicos today. IF something develops, and the National Hurricane Center has the odds of development up to 60% that it will, it would likely track toward the northern Gulf coast next week.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 90.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 90.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 90.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.