No relief from the September heat in sight!

TROPICS: We’re watching two tropical waves in the far Atlantic Ocean which have a 20% chance of developing or less over the next 5 days. The best chance of development will be in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend/next week will come from a tropical disturbance that is located in the Turks and Caicos today. IF something develops, and the National Hurricane Center has the odds of development up to 60% that it will, it would likely track toward the northern Gulf coast next week.