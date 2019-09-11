Parents in Charleston County concerned with late school buses

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County mom says late school buses are a big issue for her family this year.
Charleston County School District officials say the bus driving shortage along with traffic are causing buses to arrive late.
Parent, Roberta Smith, says on one occasion children arrived to school nearly two hours late after riding the bus.
She says multiple other times they’ve been 30 minutes to an hour late.
“I leave out early in the morning like 5:30 in the morning to be at work,” Smith said. “I have to drop my other child off at elementary school and I have to be to work here at 6:30 a.m. So it’s like I rely on them to get my kids to school on time.”
Smith says on Monday her kids left the bus stop because they didn't think the bus was coming at all.
Durham School Services manage the buses for the Charleston County School District.
They say they are still having a driver shortage, they are about a dozen drivers short and they say some buses have to complete two routes which can also cause more delays.
Smith says her children who attend Stall High School and Zucker Middle School have been missing class instruction time which she is really concerned about.
Durham School Services issued the following statement:
“We apologize for this inconvenience and know that we are working tirelessly to rectify this concern. We encourage parents and guardians to download and utilize the Remind App where we are able to update in the system if a bus is running behind schedule.”
