Police searching for man in connection to armed robbery in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a man in connection to an armed robbery.
Investigators are looking for Kareem McPherson who police describe as a black male, 5′10″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say McPherson has a cross on his forehead between his eyes.
He’s wanted for questioning for an armed robbery that happened on Aug. 26 on the 8700 block of Adaline Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
