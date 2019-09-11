Summerville stormwater director accused of abusing girlfriend resigns

Summerville stormwater director accused of abusing girlfriend resigns
Robert MacDonald (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 11, 2019 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 4:23 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville stormwater director accused of abusing his girlfriend has resigned, according to town officials.

Robert MacDonald was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence. MacDonald had been suspended with pay from his job.

According to an investigative report, MacDonald stripped his girlfriend from her bed, poured beer on her, urinated on her and forced her into the shower.

When she went outside to sleep on the porch, MacDonald took a water hose, doused her with water and then threw her car keys into a pond, the report stated.

A deputy asked MacDonald for his side of the story, but he refused to provide any information, the report stated.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.