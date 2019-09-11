Summerville stormwater director accused of abusing girlfriend resigns

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville stormwater director accused of abusing his girlfriend has resigned, according to town officials.
Robert MacDonald was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence. MacDonald had been suspended with pay from his job.
When she went outside to sleep on the porch, MacDonald took a water hose, doused her with water and then threw her car keys into a pond, the report stated.
A deputy asked MacDonald for his side of the story, but he refused to provide any information, the report stated.
