Thousands expected to walk the Ravenel Bridge to honor 9/11 victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been 18 years since the September 11th attacks which killed 2,977 people, and those in the Lowcountry are honoring the fallen.
The 6th Annual 9/11 Silent Walk will take place on Tuesday.
According to Tian Griffieth, the Executive Director of the walk, more than 5,000 first responders and people from the community have come and walk on 9/11 over the past six years. Griffieth says more than 1,000 people are expected to walk this year.
“I think that’s just a testament to Charleston itself,” Griffieth said. “We made a promise on 9/11 that we wouldn’t forget and we would continue to honor the memory of the people lost that day and I think that’s how we’re cosigning this thing in us doing our part. So this is Charleston doing its part.”
The Silent Walk started in 2013. Griffieth said he and others felt like 9/11 was just becoming “another day” for many in the community. They wanted to make sure the memories of those lost lived on.
“It’s mind blowing at how fast time goes,” Griffieth said. “But that’s the thing – it has been 18 years for us on the outside. If you’ve lost someone… It’s still Tuesday, September 11, 2001. It’s been the same day over and over again. Even though the years seem to go by for us – I guarantee there are still people in this world who are standing here today with that pain and hurt from that day.”
Those who participate in the walk are asked to park at Patriots Point. There will be shuttles to take particpants back across the bridge from 6 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.. The walk begins promptly at 8:46 a.m.
The walk is 4.2 miles. That is the exact distance from the Brooklyn Battery to the World Trade Center at that time.
All of the money raised during the Silent Walk will go directly to the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City.
