Charleston Co. jail inmate passes away from suspected heart attack, deputies say
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 12, 2019 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 11:34 AM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate died at the Charleston County jail early Thursday morning.

According to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio, deputies responded to the jail just before 1:30 a.m. for an unresponsive inmate.

Medical personnel suspected a heart attack and began life saving measures. The inmate was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Per protocol, the sheriff’s office has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

The coroner’s office will release the man’s identity.

