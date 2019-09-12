Charleston Co. jail inmate passes away from suspected heart attack, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate died at the Charleston County jail early Thursday morning.
According to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio, deputies responded to the jail just before 1:30 a.m. for an unresponsive inmate.
Medical personnel suspected a heart attack and began life saving measures. The inmate was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.
Per protocol, the sheriff’s office has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate.
The coroner’s office will release the man’s identity.
