Cops: Chick-fil-A carjacker escapes custody in Moncks Corner, found hiding in closet

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of a carjacking at Chick-fil-A escaped custody in Moncks Corner Wednesday afternoon and was captured after he ran inside a home, according to investigators.
Deputies captured Harley Douglas Wednesday afternoon. He now faces additional charges of escape and burglary. Police say Douglas was originally arrested last month after he carjacked a couple at a Chick-fil-A in North Charleston.
Wednesday’s incident began around 4:45 p.m. when deputies were transporting three inmates from the Al Cannon Detention Center to the Berkeley County Detention Center.
BCSO officials say when the vehicle got to a stop sign in the area of Live Oak Drive and Perry Hill Road, Douglas escaped; Douglas was seated in the front of the vehicle because of a medical condition, according to authorities.
The sheriff’s office said Douglas then broke into a home, where a K-9 unit eventually found him hiding inside a closet. According to the investigators, Douglas was in custody less than half an hour after he escaped.
Viewers reported a heavy police presence in the area as deputies worked the scene.
In that incident, investigators say Douglas was armed with a knife and confronted a couple in a car.
A police report states Douglas hit the man on the side of the face and then took off in the car.
Following a car and foot chase, authorities say they found Douglas hiding in a home in College Park Road.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.