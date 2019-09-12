Disturbed area of weather near the Bahamas has strong chance of development

“Conditions are becoming favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form within the next day or so as the system moves toward the northwest through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida Peninsula at 5 to 10 mph,” officials with the National Hurricane Center said. “If this development trend continues Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories will likely be initiated later Thursday. This disturbance will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the Bahamas through Friday, especially in portions of the northwestern Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.”