Disturbed area of weather near the Bahamas has strong chance of development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of heavy rain currently in the southeast Bahamas has a strong chance of developing into a tropical system within the next few days.
The National Hurricane Center now has the chance of development up to 80 percent within the next five days.
“Models are showing a wide range of possible tracks,” Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.
“Conditions are becoming favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form within the next day or so as the system moves toward the northwest through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida Peninsula at 5 to 10 mph,” officials with the National Hurricane Center said. “If this development trend continues Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories will likely be initiated later Thursday. This disturbance will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the Bahamas through Friday, especially in portions of the northwestern Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.”
The National Hurricane Center put the chance of development in the next 48 hours at 70 percent.
The Live 5 Weather team will continue to monitor the system as it moves closer to the United States.
“Computer models are showing a wide range of possible tracks from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic coast,” Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said. “We’ll have a better idea once the storm forms.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.