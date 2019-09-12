Dorchester, Berkeley Co. announce debris removal schedule

Moncks Corner: The Town is independently handling yard debris pick-up, assisted by Berkeley County as needed. The town will handle debris, 4-foot long & 4 inches in diameter, weighing no more than 50 pounds. Anyone with debris more than those specifications should contact Moncks Corner town hall at 843-719-7900. Additionally, Berkeley County residents may also use the landfill and/or convenience centers to dispose of their debris. The hours and locations can be found here.