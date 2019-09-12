Dorchester, Berkeley Co. announce debris removal schedule

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials will begin removing debris from Hurricane Dorian next Monday.
A contracted company with five teams will remove all debris from roads maintained by the county and local roads maintained by SCDOT in the unincorporated areas of the county east of Ridgeville.
Residents should have all debris curbside in one pile by 8 a.m. Monday with all debris on county and state residential roads to be collected next week. One pass will be made on each road and debris will not be collected on private roads.
The county has certain debris removal requirements which can be found below:
- Debris should be placed curbside, not in the roadway.
- Debris should not block driveways, mailboxes, fire hydrants or water meters.
- Debris in plastic bags/containers/roll carts will not be collected.
- There are no length/size requirements for debris to be removed.
- Piles should be consolidated. There should only be one pile per residence. If a residence has multiple piles only the largest pile will be collected. If residents can consolidate piles with their neighbors, it would be most helpful.
- Leaves must be in paper bags to be picked up. Loose leaves will not be picked up.
Should residents have questions about curbside debris removal they are asked to contact the Dorchester County Public Works Department at (843) 563/832-0070
In Berkeley County, crews have already begun removing debris in unincorporated parts of the county. Below are the debris removal rules for some municipalities within the county limits.
Goose Creek: The City is picking-up yard debris within city limits. The maximum dimensions that they can pick up for each piece of debris are 4-foot long & 4 inches in diameter, weighing no more than 50 pounds. Also, please remove all dirt from roots. Berkeley County will support as needed.
Summerville: Summerville Public Works is going through all the ditches and canals this week to remove limbs, downed trees, and debris. They started curbside collections of storm debris today. Crews will work extended hours this week and next week if needed. Crews are also cutting up large trees and limbs to sizes crews can collect.
Hanahan: The City is independently handling yard debris pick-up, assisted by Berkeley County as needed. City of Charleston: The City is independently handling yard debris pick-up, assisted by Berkeley County as needed.
Moncks Corner: The Town is independently handling yard debris pick-up, assisted by Berkeley County as needed. The town will handle debris, 4-foot long & 4 inches in diameter, weighing no more than 50 pounds. Anyone with debris more than those specifications should contact Moncks Corner town hall at 843-719-7900. Additionally, Berkeley County residents may also use the landfill and/or convenience centers to dispose of their debris. The hours and locations can be found here.
Anyone with debris removal questions can call the following numbers:
City of Hanahan: 843-529-3413
City of Goose Creek: 843-824-2200
Town of Summerville: 843-851-4225
City of Charleston: 843-724-7311
Town of Moncks Corner: 843-719-7900
Berkeley County: 843-719-4129
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.