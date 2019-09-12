Police investigating after man shot at West Ashley apartment complex

By Live 5 Web Staff | September 11, 2019 at 10:06 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 10:10 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a West Ashley apartment complex Wednesday night.

According to Charleston police, a man was shot in the leg at 1830 Carriage Lane at the Aster Place Apartments off of Old Towne Road.

The man was transported to MUSC with a non-life threatening injury.

Charleston police say emergency dispatchers received the initial call at 9:15 p.m.

Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective.

Our photojournalist is on the scene and said that police officers have a whole block closed off.

