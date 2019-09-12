FIRST ALERT: Watching for possible tropical development in the Bahamas!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another week, another potential storm in the Bahamas! We’ll be keeping a close eye on area of disturbed weather which could become our next tropical depression, or Tropical Storm Humberto, over the next 24-48 hours. Until this storm develops, we won’t have a good idea of where this storm may eventually wind up. Right now, the possible outcomes include everywhere from this storm moving across Florida into the Gulf of Mexico or off the Southeast coast early next week. With this storm already having a close proximity to the Southeast coastline, you need to stay updated over the next several days.
Otherwise, the weather looks sunny, hot and mainly dry for two more days before the rain chance starts to increase this weekend and early next week. The track of this possible tropical system could drastically increase or decrease our rain chances over the weekend/early next week.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Mainly Dry. High 90.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Isolated PM Storm. High 90.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 88.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
