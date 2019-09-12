Lowcountry Food Bank raising awareness during ‘Hunger Action Month’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank is encouraging people in the Lowcountry to get involved during the month of September, which is known as Hunger Action Month.
Representatives with the food bank say 200,000 of our Lowcountry neighbors struggle with hunger every day and may not know where they will find their next meal. They partner with nearly 300 other agencies like soup kitchens, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries.
The Lowcountry Food Bank has been off to a fast start this September. Earlier this week they filled food boxes for people affected by Hurricane Dorian. Publix also just donated $150,000 to the food bank in honor of Hunger Action Month.
In the Lowcountry, about 50 percent of people served are seniors and children. About one and five kids in our area don’t have enough food to eat on any given day.
The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting several events this month to spread awareness and raise money to fight hunger in our area. You can read more about the events, sign up or help volunteer by clicking: here.
