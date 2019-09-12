North Charleston police, fire honor 9/11 victims with Day of Remembrance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Across the country and right here in the Lowcountry, people are honoring the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
In North Charleston, the police and fire departments held a “Public Safety Day of Remembrance.”
Sept. 11 has turned into a day of unity and remembrance for our country.
Both departments came together to remember what happened on this day 18 years ago when nearly 3,000 people were killed.
More than 300 of them were first responders.
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said that as first responders, they understand what happened in New York all those years ago, and they will never forget it.
“Because of what they went through, we will never forget it,” Burgess said.“Today is a day to let them know and let every first responder in the United States of America and throughout the world know that we are with them.”
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey also spoke in front of first responders and community members.
A moment of silence was held to remember those heroes.
But the community also took the time to think about the first responders that are currently serving including those right in their backyard.
“Today is a remembrance," Summey said."But today is also when we say,'We will never let it happen again,' and that we will continue to support the men and women that protect us on a daily basis."
