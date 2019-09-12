Police officers arrest couple for armed robbery at Lowcountry Dollar General

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a couple accused in an armed robbery at a Lowcountry Dollar General store.
The Cottageville Police Department arrested 41-year-old Latoshia Simmons of Walterboro and 30-year-old Rondell Limehouse of Cottageville.
Simmons has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Limehouse has been charged with armed robbery.
Both were locked up at the Colleton County Detention Center.
The duo were arrested for the armed robbery of the Dollar General store on Cottageville Highway on Aug. 9.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.