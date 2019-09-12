Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders scheduled to make campaign stop at CofC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has scheduled a campaign stop in Charleston next Sunday.
The Vermont senator will speak at the College of Charleston as part of their "Bully Pulpit series and will also meet with faculty, staff and students.
The goal of the series to to encourage political participation throughout the college community and was originally created in 2008. It has become a stop for many democratic candidates for president including Pete Buttiegieg and Beto O’Rourke.
Less than two weeks ago, Sanders also visited the Palmetto State with stops in the Grand Strand and Georgetown.
The event will take place in the Johnson Center Gymnasium at 30 George Street at 6 p.m. Doors open for this event at 5 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.