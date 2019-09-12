A quarter-million cubic feet of storm debris collected since Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city and county of Charleston are bringing in dozens of more trucks this week as they expect six weeks of continued cleanup, officials said.
Danny Grimes has been working in trash collection in the Lowcountry for nearly three decades, and is just one of the men and women working 12-hour shifts to get Hurricane Dorian’s debris off the streets.
“This seemed like a lot more, a lot more brush than Matthew,” Grimes said. “A lot more trees into this area, into the city, and West Ashley.”
According to Charleston City officials, more than 235,000 cubic feet, or about 800 dump trucks of worth debris, has been collected from neighborhoods across the city in the week since Dorian hit.
Regular trash pickup is back to normal, but the city and county of Charleston has hired contractors to help with storm cleanup.
Contractors will bring 35 to 40 trucks to the county by this weekend, 10 of those will be assisting in the city.
Matt Alltop, the environmental service superintendent for the City of Charleston, said the extra help is critical in moving the cleanup process along.
“There’s a lot of debris out there that is going to be hard to get there real fast,” Alltop said. “But we got a lot of guys out there on the street with the county ramping up and stuff. We should be able to get to it. I would hope everything would be done in four to six weeks.”
Officials are also asking people to make sure they separate any natural debris from trash curbside and have it ready for pick up no later than Sunday, Sept. 22.
