Swope Force 0-0 Draw with Charleston in Makeup Match

The match opened up in the second half with both teams creating a number of dangerous opportunities searching for the opening goal. Ian Svantesson showed his speed and strength after getting down the left sideline and into the box, driving towards the Swope goal line. Svantesson rolled a weak shot towards goal but the ball slipped through the legs of Eric Dick. The Rangers' goalkeeper was able to recover and pounce on the loose ball before it crossed the line. Romario Piggott looked to make it back to back games with a goal but was denied by Dick in the 55th minute. Piggott led all Battery players with three shots on the evening.