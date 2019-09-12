Transport policy for inmates may be changed after inmate escape in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says department policy may have been violated when an inmate escaped from a deputy’s cruiser Wednesday afternoon.
The inmate, 33-year old Harley Douglas, escaped while being transported to a hearing at the Berkeley County Courthouse.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says before Douglas’ escape, he was wearing handcuffs and shackles and sitting in the front seat of the deputy’s car because of an issue with his leg.
We are told two other inmates were sitting in the backseat.
Investigators say when the deputy got to a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 17-A and Perry Hill Road, Douglas got out and made a run for it.
People on Perry Hill Road saw Douglas go inside a house.
“Came back around to the front door, then bashed the door in, went in, and went upstairs and hid in a closet,” said Jimmy Chavis who lives a few doors down from the house.
It didn’t take long for deputies to get Douglas out of the house without anyone being harmed.
“I don’t understand transporting him. How in the world can he have cuffs and chains and get out of the car?” Chavis said. “That’s kind of strange there. You don’t see that happen too often .”
Baker says according to department policy, Douglas and the other inmates should have been transported to the courthouse in a van and not a cruiser.
Baker says an investigation will determine if any changes need to be made in that policy and if anyone will be disciplined as a result of Douglas’ escape.
Chavis is amazed that this all went down on his normally quiet street.
“Oh man, that was crazy. I’m telling you I’ve never had any idea something like that would go on,” he said.
