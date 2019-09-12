VIDEO: Myrtle Beach pier manager rescues shark caught in fishing net

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The manager of Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach came to the rescue of a shark after it became tangled up in a fisherman’s cast net.
Michael Phillips said the whole thing began when the fisherman was throwing his net into the water to try and catch bait.
The fisherman’s net wasn’t the only thing trying to catch the bait, as the black-tip shark followed along, eventually becoming entangled in the netting.
“They tried and tried and tried to shake him out,” Phillips said.
After the shark struggled for roughly 15 minutes, Phillips came to its aid.
“He was worn out. He was pretty docile,” Phillips said.
Video taken by Hilson Atkins shows the shark flopping around on the sand as Phillips works to free it from the net.
“It looked like it was gonna die to me,” Atkins said.
The story, however, had a happy ending. Phillips was able to free the animal and then dragged it by its tail out into the water, allowing the shark to swim to the safety of the deep.
