Affidavit: Woman texted 911 to escape locked bedroom after man raped her

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who was allegedly locked inside a bedroom after she was raped then texted 911 for help early Thursday morning at an apartment in Charleston.
Demarkreist Jarkaina Mitchell, 36, has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. Mitchell’s bond was denied.
According to the affidavit, the victim had asked Mitchell to leave her apartment because she wanted to go to sleep around 1 a.m. He then walked in front of her, hit her with a closed fist six times on the forehead and then raped her, according to the affidavit.
Mitchell then took her cell phone and locked her in a bedroom while he refused to let her leave, the affidavit stated.
Several hours later around 5:45 a.m. the woman was able to retrieve her cell phone and text 911 dispatch for help, the affidavit stated.
When officers arrived, the victim identified Mitchell as the one who sexually assaulted her and held her against her will, the report stated.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.