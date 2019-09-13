Berkeley County students enjoy week-long course on circus arts

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at Philip Simmons Middle School got some unique lessons this week. In celebration of National Arts Education Week, a circus arts instructor worked with the kids throughout the week on juggling, balancing, hat tricks and more.
The instructor, Jef Lambdin, is known for his work across the country with schools and universities. The Berkeley County school used grant money to bring Lambdin in to work with the students.
“It’s helping the kids be engaged the whole time," theater teacher Charles Atkins said. "They’re using their hands, they’re using their brains and it helps them with their other subjects as well.”
This was more than just a week of performance art, the activities also covered theater and physical education standards. A school district spokesperson said, “It also fits the problem-solving and critical-thinking mold that our STEAM schools force and touches on the history of the various art forms. In addition, students are learning about careers in art that they might not have considered.”
