Deputies: Cars, business damaged by gunfire in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A business and four cars were damaged by gunfire early Friday morning in Hollywood, according to Charleston County deputies.
Deputies responded just after 2 a.m. for a shooting in the 6800 block of Hwy 162. The Baptist Hill Sweet Shop and the four cars belonging to patrons inside the business were struck, deputies said.
Nobody was injured.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
