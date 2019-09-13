Deputies searching for man accused of assaulting, threatening to kill woman

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a man who is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 18-year-old Davonta Charley who is wanted for first-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and pointing and presenting a firearm.
“Our investigation revealed this started as a verbal argument that led to his escalating the dispute to hitting this victim,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Then he pulls out a handgun and begins firing it in this residential area.”
The arrest warrants are the results of an August 5 incident in which Charley started a verbal altercation with a woman over her fidelity, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to a report, Charley struck the woman multiple times at a Roosevelt Gardens location, then pulled out a handgun while shouting, “I will kill you!”
“The subject then fired the weapon, striking an apartment across the street,” OCSO officials said."Investigators say Charley is wanted as a person of interest in a homicide as well."
If anyone has any information on Charley’s location, they are asked to call the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, midlandscrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.