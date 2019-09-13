Feds: Georgetown hotel maintenance man pleads guilty to dumping sewage into marsh

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A maintenance man for a hotel in Georgetown has pleaded guilty to a clean water act violation in federal court.
Maurice Avent, 48, was working at the unnamed hotel when DHEC was notified in August 2018 that raw sewage was dumping into a marsh behind the business.
A DHEC employee then went out and saw a pump station with a black hose coming out of the top which was attached to a sump pump which had raw sewage inside it.
The hose ran through the back parking lot, over a fence and into the marsh.
Avent told investigators that the two pumps had stopped working and that the pumps routed sewage from a wet well and into the city sewage system. He improvised a fix which included directing the hose into the marsh which had been active for roughly a week.
He faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison with a potential fine between $2,500 and $25,000 for each day of the violation.
