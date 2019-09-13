FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression likely to form near the Bahamas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical depression is likely to form later today or Saturday near the northern Bahamas. This current forecast track takes potential Tropical Storm Humberto toward the Florida east coast this weekend before turning northward and then eventually NE or eastward. There are still many potential outcomes that could materialize from this storm. The first step to figuring where this will end, and likely impacts for us(if any), is figuring out where this is going to start. Once we have a closed circulation center, we’ll have a better start point, and hopefully more agreement with the computer models.
Here are the two scenarios we are most likely at this point:
IF the storm hugs the coast(western side of the forecast cone) and comes up into South Carolina we could see a wet start to next week with breezy to windy weather. No major impacts.
IF the storm stays farther offshore(more likely at this point) we would likely see little to no impacts from this storm even if it becomes a stronger storm, possibly a hurricane.
REMEMBER: a lot can change and likely will with the eventual path, strength of this storm. Stay in the know throughout the weekend!
- 5 DAY FORECAST -
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms Inland. High 90.
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 88.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Rain Possible. Dependent on Track/Strength of Tropical Disturbance. High 85.
MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Rain Possible. Dependent on Track/Strength of Tropical Disturbance. High 85.
TUESDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 88.
