FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression likely to form near the Bahamas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical depression is likely to form later today or Saturday near the northern Bahamas. This current forecast track takes potential Tropical Storm Humberto toward the Florida east coast this weekend before turning northward and then eventually NE or eastward. There are still many potential outcomes that could materialize from this storm. The first step to figuring where this will end, and likely impacts for us(if any), is figuring out where this is going to start. Once we have a closed circulation center, we’ll have a better start point, and hopefully more agreement with the computer models.