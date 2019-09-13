Halls Chophouse set to open in Nexton community in Summerville next week

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Halls Chophouse is set to open a new location in the Nexton community in Summerville next week.
The Hall Management Group announced that the fourth Halls Chophouse is opening on Sept. 18 in the Nexton Square in Summerville at 300 Nexton Square Drive just off 17A at Brighton Park Boulevard.
The restaurant has seating for 200 guests in the main dining areas, plus there is a wood-ceilinged, outdoor covered patio that seats up to 60 guests, complete with a two-story wood-burning fireplace and flat-screen TV’s.
Restaurant management said there is an additional bar on the second floor and two special event rooms, the Ryland and Redford Rooms, that can accommodate from 10 to 50 guests.
“We’re so proud to be in the Nexton/Summerville community,” said proprietor Tommy Hall, “and be part of the fabric in this vibrant, new, developing area. It’s a great opportunity for our brand to grow and, more importantly, to internally grow career opportunities for our team members. "
Halls Chophouse Nexton will open every day at 4:00 p.m. for cocktails with dinner service beginning at 5:00 p.m., and feature live music.
In the next few weeks, HMG plans to introduce lunch service, Monday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Sunday Brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., restaurant management said.
“The interior design, with rich, mahogany walls, replicates the King Street restaurant with a long, sweeping, 16-seat bar on the left and a grand, blue-carpeted staircase to the second-floor dining on the right,” a press release stated."The walls are filled with original paintings and sculpture from Halls collection of South Eastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) art."
According to restaurant management, the Nexton culinary team will be directed by Executive Chef Daniel Kane, who has been with HMG for over seven years. The menu will feature Allen Brothers hand-selected and custom-cut meats flown in from Chicago.
“We will work very hard to provide the same outstanding hospitality and excellent dining experience that our customers have come to expect from Halls since 2008. Like our Charleston restaurant, we want the Nexton Steakhouse, to be that special place where families and groups come to celebrate their special occasions.”
A press release states that the restaurant’s flagship location at 434 King Street in downtown Charleston, is one of the most award-winning steakhouses in the country earning AAA’s Four-Diamond award, 4th Place on TripAdvisor’s national restaurant list, and named one of the “44 Best Restaurants in America” by Business Insider magazine.
“No other steakhouse on the East Coast will have the vast array of steaks and chops on their menu as we will have in Nexton,” said Hall. “In addition to our wet-aged and dry-aged prime steaks, we’ll be serving many unique cuts of bison, veal, pork and lamb. It’s truly amazing.”
Hall Management Group is a family-owned and operated business. In addition to the Nexton and Charleston steakhouses, HMG properties include Halls Chophouse restaurants in Greenville and Columbia, South Carolina; Slightly North of Broad (S.N.O.B), High Cotton, and Halls Signature Events, in downtown Charleston, plus Rita’s Seaside Grille in Folly Beach.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.