Local groups host domestic violence awareness program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In South Carolina, domestic violence crimes are happening at a fast rate. But local groups are raising awareness to one of the biggest issues in our state.
For decades, the state has been ranked the highest when it comes to rate of women murdered by men. South Carolina is now the sixth-worst state, which is a slight improvement, but groups say more needs to be done.
On Thursday, the National Council for Jewish Women along with Project Unity USA and Real Men Against Domestic Violence held an event to bring awareness to the issue.
A display of victims of domestic violence could be seen around the room outside an auditorium at the Charleston Museum.
Each photo had a name and story of a victim from 2017.
Speakers took turns talking about the need to stop a cycle of domestic violence that starts right at home. Both law enforcement and city officials said they were committed to stop domestic violence in the Lowcountry.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said that he hears about domestic assault cases way too often.
“Every nine seconds in the U.S. women are assaulted or beaten,” said Reynolds. “If we save one life with this seminar, somebody gets a more information, maybe someone gets a little bit more motivated to do something.”
Those at the event also heard straight from a survivor about the impact of these violent crimes.
Carrie Boan is a public speaker and a domestic violence survivor, and she explained her story and urged survivors to listen to advocates and law enforcement.
“If you are a victim, if you’re in it because I’ve been in it, or if you’re a survivor because you broke out, you have hope to hear the victim advocates,” said Boan.
Real Men Against Domestic Violence is hosting Charleston’s 4th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence on Sept 21. For more information click here.
