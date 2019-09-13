Man dressed as Captain America arrested in Clarksdale, Miss.

Man dressed as Captain America arrested in Clarksdale, Miss.
Man dressed as Captain America arrested in Clarksdale (Source: Clarksdale Police Department)
September 11, 2019 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 3:07 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Captain America wasn’t assembling the Avengers when he was arrested in Clarksdale.

According to WABG in Greenville, Clarksdale police responded to the 1500 block of Lee Drive just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, the homeowner had 36-year-old David Hobbs held at gunpoint.

Hobbs was dressed in a Captain America costume. According to the homeowner, he was alerted by his alarm and exited his home, armed with a handgun and found Hobbs breaking into his shed.

Hobbs was taken into custody and he was expected to appear in Clarksdale municipal court Tuesday at 2:00 pm on a burglary charge.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.